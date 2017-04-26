Fan brings Gibson's Donuts to Alton Brown, who promptly flips out

This should not come as a surprise to anyone who’s been paying attention….but Alton Brown still really loves Gibson’s Donuts.

After getting back to his tour bus following a show in Birmingham, Alabama, the 'Good Eats' star was delighted to see a box of Gibson’s waiting for him.

Brown posted a video to his Twitter page, and when he opens the box of glazed donuts, he cannot do anything but….stuff his face in the sugary goodness.

Last year, Jason Dominioni brought Brown the same box of Gibson’s glazed donuts, and got a chance to chat with him after the show.

Dominioni said he was behind this Gibson’s delivery as well, but was unable to talk to Alton after the show.

