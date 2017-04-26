2 men shot at Welcome Inn

Two men were shot at Welcome Inn in Memphis.More >>
Drinking and driving don't mix! This weekend, Memphis Police Department is conducting sobriety checkpoints at two locations, Poplar
Avenue near Kirby Parkway and Riverdale Road near Winchester Road.
This should not come as a surprise to anyone who’s been paying attention….but Alton Brown still really loves Gibson’s Donuts.More >>
Memphis Police Department released video of a man robbing Family Dollar on Coleman Road.More >>
It was a heartbreaking loss Tuesday night for the Memphis Grizzlies after they lost 116-103 to the San Antonio Spurs in Game 5.More >>
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.More >>
Shelley Dufresne waived her right to a jury trial in favor of having a judge preside over the case.More >>
Iowa authorities have arrested former "The Bachelor" star Chris Soules, alleging that he fled the scene of a deadly traffic accident.More >>
South Korea says it has installed key parts of a contentious U.S. missile defense system called THAAD, the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system.More >>
The "wax worm" can eat and digest plastic, which is similar in molecular structure to the beeswax the caterpillar usually eats.More >>
A Facebook post by a Texas police department featured a courageous cat facing off with a giant snake. But the message was be careful.More >>
Surveillance video cameras captured a moment all parents fear: a girl running into a busy street.More >>
Grocery baskets and cars were not the only things found outside of the Paragould Walmart after someone left possibly 40 snakes in the parking lot.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
The incident took place on March 26, 2016. It started when officers stopped a car they said was wanted in connection with a string of larcenies.More >>
