2 men shot at Welcome Inn

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Two men were shot at Welcome Inn in Memphis.

The shooting happened around 8 a.m. Wednesday at the hotel, which is located on Summer Avenue, near I-40.

Both victims were taken to the hospital in non-critical condition.

