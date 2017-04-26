Car crashes into Germantown building - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Car crashes into Germantown building

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
GERMANTOWN, TN (WMC) -

A van crashed into a building in Germantown on Wednesday morning.

Germantown Police Department said the driver lost control of the van and crashed into the building at the corner of Wolf River Boulevard near Germantown Road.

There are no injuries.

