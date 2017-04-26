Huey's to open in Millington on May 8

Huey’s will be serving its burgers to people in Millington starting May 8.

The new restaurant location, located at 8570 Highway 51, is set to open at 11 a.m. that day.

CLICK HERE for a sneak peek of the restaurant before it opens.

The chain has already hired about 70 employees to handle business.

This is Huey’s ninth location in the Mid-South.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.