2017 St. Jude Dream Home helps children like Eden

The 2017 St. Jude Dream Home is nearly complete.

The home is a 3-bedroom, 3.5 bath home in Rossville, Tennessee. It is approximately 3,000 square feet and features an executive kitchen with a walk-in pantry. It also has an oversized laundry area and a master suite with a salon bath and double walk-in closets.

St. Jude's Dream Home fundraiser is one of the main ways the children's research hospital raises money every year. The fundraiser allows people to reserve $100 raffle tickets that will be drawn to see who wins the home.

You can secure your tickets by calling 1-800-224-6681 or clicking here. Tickets are $100 apiece and 100 percent of the proceeds benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Money raised during the Dream Home fundraiser helps children like Eden.

"I had a really difficult pregnancy. I almost lost Eden. She was just always sick I kept thinking every time I took her in to see her pediatrician and wondering what is going on with her," Eden's mom, Nicole, said. "Something was always there telling me there's more to this there’s something else. Her legs were always really covered with bruises I thought oh she's really been playing rough on the playground she must really be enjoying yourself. It’s seems pretty normal to have bruises but when they start to get in places like your face, your back and your chest you start thinking there is more to this. We took her into our pediatrician and did bloodwork and immediately I think they knew something was wrong. She just came in and said the bloodwork did not come back very good and we’re sending you to St. Jude and I just completely lost it."

"I don't get upset much for that pretty much got me. That was the scardest I’ve every been in my life for sure," Eden's dad, Chad, said.

"Yesterday I had a child that just had some bruises and now have a child with leukemia."

"It felt like this train and it was going full speed and I’m on it and I'm thinking I don't know where were going but don’t think I’m going to like it. That just led into weeks of really difficult chemotherapy. One day she had just had enough and was sitting in the floor screaming and saying I don't live here, I hate cancer and it just broke my heart. As a mom to know that this was just the beginning," Nicole said.

Eighteen months later, and the family is still pushing on.

"In the beginning it felt completely inconceivable that we could do this routine for three years. And now that we are halfway through it feels like maybe, maybe we can do this. She is doing very well she is through the first big chunk of hurdles," Nicole said.

"She's just strong she’s a powerful little girl. She’s very inspirational to me. To watch her every day makes me smile. I am proud of her," Chad said.

"She definitely has a bright light and everybody jumps to her rhythm whether we like it or not," Nicole joked.

"Every day we wake up and she’s you know happy and eating and talking and wanting to play. We’re like this is because of St. Jude. As hard as anyone could fight for a child they’ve done it. It’s incredible I’ve never seen anything like it," Chad said.

"St. Jude for us is so much more than just a place where Eden receives treatment. St. Jude has completely carried our family through this process," Nicole said. "Her birthday is in February and we had to be at St. Jude after she had tested positive for virus. She was in isolation she just stuck in this room all day and her nurses and her doctors surprised us came in the room sang happy birthday and had a big poster balloons and a light up crown and she was pretty excited. I know how serious diagnosis is but I just feel such hope and peace. She has a future and she alive just because of the research. My dad had an older sister and his older sister died with childhood leukemia when she was the same as Eden. So in one generation the research that St. Jude has done has saved lives and not just a child in the city or child on the TV a child in my family my child."

