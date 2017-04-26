Conley, Randolph nominated for NBA Cares Community Assist Award

A pair of Grizzlies are nominated for the 2016-17 NBA Cares Community Assist Award.

Mike Conley and Zach Randolph are two of 10 NBA stars nominated for the award, which is awarded to the NBA player who is recognized for giving back to their community through ongoing philanthropic and charitable work.

Conley and Z-Bo are joined by Jimmy Butler (Bulls), Tobias Harris (Pistons), DeMarre Carroll (Raptors), Jrue Holiday (Pelicans), CJ McCollum (Trail Blazers), Elfrid Payton (Magic), Isaiah Thomas (Celtics), and Dwyane Wade (Bulls).

Randolph earned his nomination by winning January’s monthly award.

Last year’s award was won by Wizards point guard John Wall, while Conley was a finalist.

Fans can vote for their favorite on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram by using the hashtags #NBACommunityAssist along with a hashtag of the player’s name (ex: #MikeConley, #ZachRandolph).

Voting will run through May 5, with the winner announced on June 26.

The winner will receive a $25,000 donation in their name to their charity of choice.

