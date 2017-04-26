2017 St. Jude Dream Home helps children like Gracie

The 2017 St. Jude Dream Home is nearly complete.

The home is a 3-bedroom, 3.5 bath home in Rossville, Tennessee. It is approximately 3,000 square feet and features an executive kitchen with a walk-in pantry. It also has an oversized laundry area and a master suite with a salon bath and double walk-in closets.

St. Jude's Dream Home fundraiser is one of the main ways the children's research hospital raises money every year. The fundraiser allows people to reserve $100 raffle tickets that will be drawn to see who wins the home.

You can secure your tickets by calling 1-800-224-6681 or clicking here. Tickets are $100 apiece and 100 percent of the proceeds benefit St. Jude Children's Research Hospital.

Money raised during the Dream Home fundraiser helps children like Gracie.

"Gracie had her fifth birthday we had our pool party she had spiked a fever," Gracie's mom, Jessica said. "It got to 102. We took her to our local ER. Her platelets were a little low but nothing extreme they told us she had mono. We just want to refer you to St. Jude let’s get her checked out and be certain. That Monday following, we had an appointment at St. Jude. We actually did a blood test and we were clear. They said everything was fine Gracie looked perfect. Gracie’s counts were returning to normal, her platelets had gone up so we kind of thought we were in the clear."

"That afternoon she called in about 3:30 or 4 and she said less than 1 percent of the cells in the flow came back abnormal. The only way I can completely rule out leukemia is if we do a bone marrow aspiration."

"We took Gracie back that following Tuesday morning we had a bone marrow aspiration, and that afternoon she confirmed that it was our worst nightmare. Doctor Jeha said Gracie has what we hope that it wasn't. It’s leukemia. The first question we asked was what are we going to do about it? What what is your plan like what is our next step and she said not only are we going to treat it we’re going to cure it."

"They put a team together and we had Michelle was her nurse practitioner Corey was our nurse and Dr. Jeha is our physician. We knew right then we were in the best place that we could be."

"Gracie May had assessment triage this morning. Got her ”buddy” put in, her port. And she went to the medicine room early and got her medicine and got counts from Dr. Jeha and the nurse Cori. Every Wednesday that we get counts there’s tons of anxiety. It's always that pit of your stomach feeling that’s just terrible. You want it to be so great and the counts to be so high but never is a Wednesday the same."

"Today was awesome we were zero last week and we were high numbers this week. When we get counts she’s (Gracie) is like mom are they good? Are you sure, you look at the sheet of paper and I’m like I'm positive they're fine."

"Gracie has grown to love the people at St. Jude. She is happy about coming. It’s not a sad thing to her which helps. St. Jude’s never been sad. It’s amazing that this place even does exist. We do 120 weeks of chemotherapy. After the hundred and 20 weeks is two and half years of treatment. Then they'll check her bone marrow again another burn marrow aspiration to be certain that every bit of the leukemia is gone."

"There's no telling how much it cost but every bit of it is covered by St. Jude. I would hope that Gracie grows up and does something to change the world...I want her to be the the reason that it changes that somebody else looks forward to coming to St. Jude. That they get told any type of cancer is curable."

"I can't tell you enough how wonderful it is to all the people that donate to St. Jude without you everybody that donates there wouldn't be a Gracie. Thank you from the bottom of our heart we couldn't tell you enough how much it means for you to save Gracie's life."

