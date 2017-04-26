11-year-old named finalist for $10,000 memory championship

An Oxford sixth grader is a finalist for a National Memory Master competition with a chance to earn $10,000.

Peyton McGuire, 11, is one of 16 finalists in the competition, which will take place during a five-day cruise to the Bahamas. Each finalist received two free tickets to the cruise with $800 in traveling money.

The contest is hosted by Classical Conversations, which is a resource used by homeschoolers across the planet. Peyton has been participating in the Oxford Classical Conversations Community for six years and has been a “Memory Master” for four years.

She said her favorite subjects are history and grammar, and she also plays the piano and violin, and is part of a swim team and church’s children’s choir.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.