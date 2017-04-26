Memphis meat packer recalls ham products

An Oxford sixth grader is a finalist for a National Memory Master competition with a chance to earn $10,000.More >>
An Oxford sixth grader is a finalist for a National Memory Master competition with a chance to earn $10,000.More >>
A pair of Grizzlies are nominated for the 2016-17 NBA Cares Community Assist Award.More >>
A pair of Grizzlies are nominated for the 2016-17 NBA Cares Community Assist Award.More >>
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says a Memphis meat packer has recalled some ready-to-eat ham products due to possible bacterial contamination.More >>
The U.S. Department of Agriculture says a Memphis meat packer has recalled some ready-to-eat ham products due to possible bacterial contamination.More >>
A line of strong storms is still on track to move through the Mid-South on Wednesday evening bringing the threat for severe weather.More >>
A line of strong storms is still on track to move through the Mid-South on Wednesday evening bringing the threat for severe weather.More >>
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was shot in her hip.More >>
Shelby County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was shot in her hip.More >>