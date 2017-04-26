ANDY'S CONSUMER TIP OF THE DAY: handy auto fraud pamphlet

Don't secure auto financing or negotiate a car deal until you've added this to your file:

http://www.consumeradvocates.org/sites/default/files/images/NACA%20Auto%20Fraud%20Brochure.pdf.

If you have trouble clicking on it, copy and paste it into your web browser.

That's a link to your copy of How to Avoid Auto Fraud, a nifty little pamphlet courtesy of the National Association of Consumer Advocates and the Consumer Federation of America.

Not only does it offer detailed tips on making the deal and securing the loan, but it also reveals the blow-by-blow of the more common auto sales scams and how to fight them.

The document reveals details on auto sales scams like:

* YO-YO FINANCING (OR SPOT DELIVERY). For my investigation on yo-yo financing, click here.

* DEALER KICK-BACKS FROM LENDERS.

* LOAN-PACKING.

"These are some of the newer scams that are going on in the car market in Memphis," said Kevin Snider, founding attorney of Snider & Horner in Germantown, Tennessee, and a certified fraud examiner. "(Scams like) deal-packaging, financing schemes in particular with zero-percent interest. Be careful with these great deals because a lot of times, a great deal is not what it seems."

