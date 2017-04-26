Family: Burglar stole 6-year-old's piggy bank

A man, accused of burglarizing a home, was arrested thanks to a post on a community engagement page.

Police said the family reported $10,000 worth of property stolen from the home, including a 6-year-old’s piggy bank filled with change the child planned to use to buy a gift for his soon-to-be-born brother.

Security cameras around the home on Pate Road caught the suspect on camera. That video was posted to a Hispanic community page.

Someone recognized the burglar, which helped lead to his arrest.

Richard Saignapbeth, 28, is charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property.

