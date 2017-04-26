Family turns to Facebook to catch burglars

A man accused of burglarizing a home was arrested thanks to a post on a community engagement page.

Police said the family reported $10,000 worth of property stolen from the home in March, including a 6-year-old’s piggy bank filled with change the child planned to use to buy a gift for his soon-to-be-born brother.

“They stole all our quarters and we couldn't buy nothing for my baby brother,” said Amauri Perez.

Security cameras around the home on Pate Road caught the two burglary suspects on camera.

“That was scary because I never leave my doors open,” said victim Jasmine Perez.

That video was posted to a Hispanic community page on Facebook. Someone recognized one of the burglars, which helped lead to his arrest.

Richard Saignapbeth, 28, is charged with aggravated burglary and theft of property.

The video shows how one burglar forced his way inside, breaking through this glass door. The family has since bought a new door for their safety.

“It was little helpful because we sent some pictures to the detective and video of the guy,” Jasmine said.

Jasmine, who is currently expecting a boy in two months, said she is so thankful she and her kids weren't home.

“They could have just killed us and my mom's baby,” said one of her children.



If you have any information on the second burglar, contact MPD.

