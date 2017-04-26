Randstad hosting job fair in Memphis

Calling all job seekers!

Randstad is holding a career fair Monday, May 1 in Memphis as part of a nationwide event.

They are hiring forklift operators, assemblers, repair technicians, production technicians, testers, document scanners, and material handlers.

Applicants will need to bring two forms of ID and proof of education. They should also be dressed for on-the-spot interviews.

The career fair will be held at 5118 Park Avenue, Suite 240 from 8 a.m. – noon and 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

For more information about job opportunities in Memphis, visit Randstad’s website.

