3 Memphis spots named top U.S. trending destinations

MEMPHIS, TN

Memphis tourism is getting high praise from a top travel and booking site. 

TripAdvisor named its 25 trending destinations in the U.S. and three Bluff City landmarks made the list: Beale Street, National Civil Rights Museum, and Graceland.

TripAdvisor said each destination has seen a tremendous spike in traveler interest with Beale Street having the largest spike--a 41 percent increase from last year.

