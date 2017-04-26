Study: Memphis tops in U.S. for armed road rage

Toni Franklin is counting her blessings after she and her boyfriend were confronted during a road rage incident.

The couple was heading home on Kirby Parkway near Mount Moriah Road on Tuesday when a speeding driver almost ran them off the road.

“We exchanged words. He said something vulgar and I said something vulgar back, and then the next thing, he pulled a gun out on me,” Franklin said.

The driver took off, but not before Franklin got his tag number, which she later gave to police.

Franklin said he was driving a grey 2013 Chevy Impala.

“I did fear for my life because I felt he almost took my life twice,” Franklin said.

In the past three years, road rage incidents have more than doubled across the country. There were 247 incidents in 2014 compared to 620 In 2016 nationwide, according to a recent study by The Trace, a nonprofit organization focused on gun violence.

We also know that Tennessee ranks fourth nationwide for road rage incidents involving guns.

“I'm glad I didn't lose my life, but it is a thought that I could be driving, having road rage and lose my life for nothing,” Franklin said.

Just last weekend, two cars crashed and shots were fired on Peabody Avenue in Midtown. Police believe this was likely caused by road rage.

For Franklin, It's a wake-up call to be careful.

“If the person cuts you off, let them cut you off and just keep driving,” she said.

