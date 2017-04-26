Pet pantry running low on dog, cat supplies - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Pet pantry running low on dog, cat supplies

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Pets are going hungry in Memphis and Shelby County, but you can help.

Memphis Pets Alive! has a pet food pantry that helps provide food and other supplies to care for animals in foster homes. Families that are fostering these animals are helping keep them out of shelters, but the Memphis Pets Alive! Pet Pantry is dangerously low on supplies.

There are multiple ways you can donate to the pet pantry:

