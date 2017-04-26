Pet pantry running low on dog, cat supplies

Pets are going hungry in Memphis and Shelby County, but you can help.

Memphis Pets Alive! has a pet food pantry that helps provide food and other supplies to care for animals in foster homes. Families that are fostering these animals are helping keep them out of shelters, but the Memphis Pets Alive! Pet Pantry is dangerously low on supplies.

There are multiple ways you can donate to the pet pantry:

Amazon Wishlist -- donations can be shipped directly to the pantry.

Memphis Pets Alive! website accepts monetary donations.

Physically drop off dog or cat donations at the Hollywood Feed store in Cordova.

