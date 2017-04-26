Mid-South family affected by new film ‘The Promise’

There's a new $100 million movie just released in Hollywood that's creating early Oscar buzz. Its focus also directly affects people in Memphis and the Mid-South.

The movie “The Promise” takes place during World War I as the Ottoman Empire crumbles into chaos and the genocide of Armenians begins in the country now known as Turkey.

Some Memphians had family members killed during that dark time in world history.

“My father was 8 years old and my uncle was 5 years old when they survived that," said Sarkis Kish Sr.



Kish Sr., 80, and his son Sarkis Junior both talked about family members who died during the Armenian genocide



"My grandfather and four of his brothers were all arrested and killed by the Turks," Kish Sr. said.

“I remember my great-aunt had burns on her legs,” Sarkis Jr. said. “Her relative was shot and she fell off his shoulders into a fire. Her legs burn but she did survive and I remember those burns growing up."



The movie stars Christian Bale and is a love story inspired by true events of the Armenian genocide, which killed 1.5 million Armenians though executions, starvation, exhaustion and epidemics in concentration camps.



“My wife Jenny and I, at the end of the movie we looked at each other, we both had tears in our eyes,” Kish Sr. said.



Both father and son say they're blessed to be Americans without this kind of worry, but they hope the movie educates others so history doesn't repeat itself.



“It shows a lot of pain and suffering, but it's not brutal, it's a good history lesson, the idea is to show it to classrooms down the road to educate,” Sarkis Jr. said.



A big budget movie educating people on a little-known piece of world history that directly impacted families in Memphis.



“The Promise” is now out in theaters. Check your local theater to see what time it is showing.

