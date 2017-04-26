Neighboring businesses stick up for Railgarten amidst legal troubles

Controversy and confusion continues to flare at Midtown Memphis's newest hot spot Railgarten.

Code violations shut parts of it down one day after opening.

The city says it never approved an outdoor concert stage or and outside bar, which sold 328 cases beer before being shut down.

Not much has changed inside Carwile's Custom Cleaners since its doors first opened in 1956. Donald Carwile still cleans his customer's clothes the same way his parents once did, but outside his doors the neighborhood has evolved.

The newest change is the entertainment fusion complex next door.

“I like him! He's put a lot of money in this place next door,” Carwile said.



City council members decided to delay their decision that would decide if Railgarten can continue the use of metal shipping containers and its outside bar. Those items were not covered in the special permit originally requested.

Now, parking issues blamed on Railgarten are the latest problem to arise for the restaurant. City council claims several nearby businesses complained.

“As I read I said, ‘whoa!’ I said, ‘here is the name of my business and I did not give the authority to anybody to include me as a complainant in the case whatsoever,’” said Frank Roberts, owner of Palliado.



Roberts wasn't the only business on the list that had that reaction. In fact, businesses now have agreements with Railgarten for customers to use their parking after hours.



“My parking lot is the cleanest, it's even been because he actually comes through at nighttime, 2 a.m. with a truck and they clean up all the parking lots,” Carwile said.



Railgarten not only reminds its customers not to park in neighboring lots, they even paid for signs to stop the issue.



“Railgarten didn't introduce a parking problem here,” Roberts said. “We've had this parking problem as long as I've had a business here, which is 21 years.”

