Body found in car at Home Depot parking lot

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Memphis Police Department is investigating a body that was found in a car at Home Depot in East Memphis around 4:15 p.m. on Wednesday.

Officers said the body belonged to a white man, but they do not yet know how he died.

