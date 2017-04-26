2 shooting suspects at large after Memphis shooting

Memphis Police Department is investigating after a couple robbed a man Jasmine Cove near South Mendenhall Road.

The victim man was shot at around 4 p.m. on Wednesday. He was taken to Regional Medical Center for treatment.

Officers said the two suspects, a black man and woman, robbed the man and shot him before driving away from the scene in a white Pontiac.

Anyone with information about the suspects are asked to call MPD.

