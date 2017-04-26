Driver sought after suspected homicide at Motel 6

If you recognize this vehicle, please contact WMPD (Source: West Memphis Police Department)

One person died Wednesday at the West Memphis Motel 6, according to West Memphis Police Department.

Investigators said they are trying to locate the driver of a black vehicle seen driving away from the motel around the time of the death Wednesday morning.

WMPD said the person in this vehicle may be injured and in need of medical attention.

WMPD is investigating the death as a homicide.

Anyone with information about what happened at the motel, or information about where the driver of the vehicle is, should contact WMPD immediately.

