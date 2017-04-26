New feed factory to bring 160 jobs to Memphis

A new factory in Memphis is expected to create more than 100 jobs.

Groundbreaking for the new factory took place Wednesday. The group behind the factory also released renderings of what the factory will look like.

Nouritech will be a 37-acre feed production facility on President's Island. The factory is set to open in 2018.

"It will be the only--and also significantly large--gas fermentation facility," Calysta President and CEO Dr. Alan Shaw said. "No such technology exists anywhere else in the world."

Shaw said the FeedKind is important to help feed those who are hungry around the world.

"FeedKind protein is a new sustainable feed ingredient that is critical to helping meet sharply rising global demand for food," said Alan Shaw, Ph.D., Calysta President and CEO. "We are delighted to partner with Cargill and the Memphis community to launch construction of our first commercial scale manufacturing plant. This is the next step in bringing this important product to markets throughout the world."

Shaw said Calysta chose Memphis because of its existing relationship with Cargill.

"It's also a tremendous logistics hub," Shaw said. "We can produce the product here, safely ship it down the river, and then put it on container ship, and it'll be sold all over the world."

Calysta representatives said the feed production plant will bring about 160 jobs to Memphis.

"It speaks volumes about our workforce here, and the confidence, not only in our infrastructure, but also our workforce," Greater Memphis Chamber of Commerce President Phil Trenary said.

The construction project is slated for two phases. The first will finish in 2018, allowing the factory to open on a limited basis. The second will finish in 2020 and will complete the factory.

NouriTech's 37-acre site will feature:

A one-story administration building that will house technicians, engineers, supervisory and management staff.

Twenty fermenters, each similar in size to a football field end zone. Two fermenters are expected to be installed in the first phase of construction and up to an additional 18 in the second phase.

Several dryers, each approximately the height of a six-story building. One dryer will be built and used for the first phase of construction and the remaining dryers will be built in phase two.

Several kilometers of piping.

Various processing, filtration and product handling and loading equipment.

