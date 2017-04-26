New feed factory to bring 160 jobs to Memphis

A line of strong storms is still on track to move through the Mid-South on Wednesday evening bringing the threat for severe weather.More >>
A line of strong storms is still on track to move through the Mid-South on Wednesday evening bringing the threat for severe weather.More >>
The Memphis Police Department has confirmed that the department is in the "beginning stages" of developing a drone program.More >>
The Memphis Police Department has confirmed that the department is in the "beginning stages" of developing a drone program.More >>
A new factory in Memphis is expected to create more than 100 jobs.More >>
A new factory in Memphis is expected to create more than 100 jobs.More >>
Memphis Police Department is slated to get more funding from Mayor Jim Strickland's next budget, however not everyone is happy about the piece of the pie on their plate.More >>
Memphis Police Department is slated to get more funding from Mayor Jim Strickland's next budget, however not everyone is happy about the piece of the pie on their plate.More >>
Parents from Shelby County schools were out in force at Tuesday night’s board meeting, protesting plans to move a principal.More >>
Parents from Shelby County schools were out in force at Tuesday night’s board meeting, protesting plans to move a principal.More >>
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.More >>
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.More >>
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.More >>
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.More >>
Heavy layoffs began at ESPN on Wednesday. The network has been silent on who was let go, but the word's getting out.More >>
Heavy layoffs began at ESPN on Wednesday. The network has been silent on who was let go, but the word's getting out.More >>
A crying woman was found captive in a pit dug in her neighbor's backyard shed early Wednesday, police say.More >>
A crying woman was found captive in a pit dug in her neighbor's backyard shed early Wednesday, police say.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.More >>
President Donald Trump's plan to provide massive tax breaks to corporations faces big challenges as Washington struggles with mounting debt.More >>
Multiple agencies are responding to an officer-involved shooting on Bush River Road.More >>
Multiple agencies are responding to an officer-involved shooting on Bush River Road.More >>
South Korea says it has installed key parts of a contentious U.S. missile defense system called THAAD, the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system.More >>
South Korea says it has installed key parts of a contentious U.S. missile defense system called THAAD, the Terminal High-Altitude Area Defense system.More >>
Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on April 24, a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.More >>
Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on April 24, a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.More >>
A 13-year-old boy from Ohio asked his mother to get him a Prince Charming costume to do something special for his little sister she will never forget.More >>
A 13-year-old boy from Ohio asked his mother to get him a Prince Charming costume to do something special for his little sister she will never forget.More >>