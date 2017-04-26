Police search for Riverside Dr. carjacking suspects

Memphis police are searching for three carjacking suspects who stole a 2007 GMC Sierra Z71 at Riverside Drive and Carolina Drive on Tuesday.

According to police, the victim was approached by a white female and a black male, who asked for assistance with a maroon Ford F-150 that was disabled.

The man pulled out a handgun and demanded the keys to the vehicle. Both suspects got inside the victim’s vehicle and fled the scene southbound on Riverside Drive.

A third suspect also fled the scene in the Ford F-150.

Video surveillance shows two suspects inside a convenience store just prior to the incident. The footage also shows the maroon Ford F-150 with a front green vanity plate and an Alabama sticker in its rear window.

No arrests have been made. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this incident or know the suspects’ identities, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.