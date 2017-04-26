Man robs Summer Ave. liquor store - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Man robs Summer Ave. liquor store

MEMPHIS, TN

Memphis police are searching for a man who robbed a liquor store. 

Police said the man entered the store, located in the 5900 block of Summer Avenue, on Wednesday night and robbed a customer and the clerk.

No injuries were reported and no one is in custody.

