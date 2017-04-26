Live at the Garden announces 2017 summer concert series

Live at the Garden announced its 2017 summer concert series lineup on Wednesday.

Five nights throughout the summer will feature live music from the following bands and musicians:

Friday, June 23: Little Big Town

Saturday, July 1: Boston

Friday, August 11: St. Paul and the Broken Bones & Drew Holcomb and the Neighbors

Saturday, August 26: Seal

Friday, September 15: Steve Miller Band

Season passes for the summer concert series are on sale right now on the Ticketmaster website.

For more information about Live at the Garden's 2017 Summer Concert Series or to get on the 2017 table waiting list, call 901-636-4107.

