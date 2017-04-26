Jerry Lee Lewis opens The Lewis Ranch for tours

It's an opportunity many fans have craved - a chance to have a glimpse inside legend life.

Jerry Lee Lewis is providing fans with that opportunity.

The Lewis Ranch, located at 1595 Malone Road, near Nesbit, Mississippi, will open for tours on April 29.

The Lewis Ranch has been the music icon's private getaway for decades. It's also the place where he composes his music and spends family time.

The Lewis Ranch will be open for private, small group tours Monday - Saturday from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. Tours are limited to 15 people in each group and each tour last approximately an hour. Tours are typically led by Lewis' son, Jerry Lee Lewis III. Although there is no guarantee that fans will be able to meet with Lewis, the Ranch said he often stays there and might make a visit during some of the tours.

Tours are $30 per person and can be purchased online by clicking here.

"I love all my fans. When they look back on me, I want 'em to remember me not for all my wives, although I've had a few, and certainly not for any mansions or high livin' money I made and spent. I want 'em to remember me simply for my music," Lewis said.

The tours include access to Jerry Lee Lewis' home, his bedroom, the Rolls Royce, an up-close look at his gold records and memorabilia, and more.

Lewis was inducted into the first class of Rock-N-Roll Hall of Fame in 1986.

