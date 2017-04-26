Game 6 a must win for Grizzlies at Grindhouse

There's no tomorrow if the Memphis Grizzlies lose Game 6 to the Spurs on Thursday night at FedExForum.

The Grizzlies, down three games to two after Tuesday night's loss at San Antonio, aren't in panic mode, because they have one of the two best players in the series, including point guard Mike Conley.

The Conductor, who's averaging right at 28 points per game in this series, expressed confidence the series won't end in the Grindhouse.

"We expected it to be a long series," Conley said. "Every game is a Game 7 in our opinion. We're treating every game like it's the last game. We've got to do whatever it takes to get Game 6 at home. We've just got to execute down the stretch in the fourth quarter against a team like this."

Tip time for the Grizzlies and Spurs Game 6 is 8:30 p.m. Thursday at FedExForum.

