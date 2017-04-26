Tiger pitcher makes national watch list

Memphis Tigers Pitcher Colton Hathcock was named to the National College Baseball Writers' Association Stopper of the Year watch list.

The former Brighton High Star picked up his 11th save Wednesday against Arkansas State, which ranks him 8th nationally.

The 11 saves are the 3rd-most in Tigers history.

In 19 appearances this season, the junior is 2-2 with 35 strikeouts in 26 innings pitched.

