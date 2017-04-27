MPD's drone program, election day in Eastern Shelby County, Storms this weekend, Carjacked downtown

Good Thursday morning!

Here are some of the stories we're following this morning:

WMC Action News 5 has confirmed the Memphis Police Department is in the "Beginning stages" of developing a drone program. Our investigators did spot officers flying a drone at a Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. remembrance event. We have learned MPD plans on using the technology. We'll tell you how this morning.

Voters are headed to the polls in the primary for Tennessee house district 95. 8 candidates are running to represent parts of Germantown, Collierville, Eads, and Cordova in Eastern Shelby County. The seat was left vacant after businessman Mark Lovell resigned over accusations of sexual misconduct. We'll preview that race.

Do you believe Memphis? Get those Growl Towels ready! It's all comes down to tonight. Win or go home. The Memphis Grizzlies need a victory tonight or San Antonio advances to the next round. Tip off for game 6 at FedEx Forum is set for 8:30 tonight. We'll preview the big game.

A person was carjacked after a man and woman approached them saying they needed help with truck problems. Investigators say they pulled out a gun and carjacked the guy. They got away in his car. Of course, this comes on the heels of all the other crime in the downtown area. Details in a live report this morning.

Weather:

Rain has ended. Mild and Dry today, but thunderstorms are expected Friday. Details on the day and weekend with weather and traffic no more than 7 mins away on WMC Action News 5.

Here are the top stories on wmcactionnews5.com:

Driver sought after suspected homicide at Motel 6

MPD: Woman steals banking info to pay people's MLGW, Comcast

Fight breaks out between youth baseball coaches at Ridgeland park

Disabled man forced to crawl out of store after being denied electric cart

Fan brings Gibson's Donuts to Alton Brown, who promptly flips out



Join us as on this Thursday morning from 4:30-7am on WMC Action News 5.

Andrew Douglas

Anchor