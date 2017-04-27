Lightning sparks East Memphis house fire - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Lightning sparks East Memphis house fire

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

Lightning sparked a house fire in East Memphis on Wednesday night.

The fire was burning around 11 p.m. after storms rolled into the Mid-South.

The damage from the lightning and fire was mainly in a guest house at the back of an old home on Grandview Avenue, in the University of Memphis area.

Fire crews had to go to a neighboring MLGW property to get closer and put the fire out.

There were no injuries.

