Deputy shot in line of duty returns to work

DeSoto County K9 Deputy Brandon Hutchens is back in blue. Hutchens returned to work with the DeSoto County Sheriff’s Department on April 4 on light-duty.

Hutchens was shot during a robbery call on January 25. After being shot in the line of duty, Hutchens has made a full recovery and is ready to protect and serve.

The shooting may have left a hole in his chest, but not in his spirit. He scored top shooter in his firearm training, hitting a pie plate that was 50 yards away.

Hutchens recovery is nothing short of a miracle and DeSoto County residences are very excited for his return.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.