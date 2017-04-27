Dyer County High School cheerleaders win gold at international competition

Dyer County High School has made history. Their coed cheerleaders won a gold medal in the first ever Junior Coed International cheerleading competition that just wrapped up in Orlando, Florida.

After being selected in early March to represent the United States, Dyer County has been on the pathway to greatness. This is not the first-time Dyer County High School has won on the big stage. They are 3-time World School Cheerleading Champions from 2015-2017. They are also 6-time Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association state champions, and the list goes on.

Congrats to the hard working coaches and students of Dyer County High School who were able to bring home the gold.

