Man indicted for killing woman in drive-by

An 18-year-old was indicted after a drive-by shooting killed a young woman.

Memphis Police Department said Jocquez Parham, 18, fired shots from an SUV on The Oaks Avenue, killing 18-year-old Ronevia Williams and hitting two others.

Parham was indicted on seven counts of attempted first-degree murder and employing a firearm in a dangerous felony.

Two men were shot in the leg and several other people were inside, including a 7-day-old baby, during the shooting.

Parham is being held without bond.

