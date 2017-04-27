Man on parole arrested for Motel 6 homicide

A man was arrested after a homicide at Motel 6 in West Memphis.More >>
A man was arrested after a homicide at Motel 6 in West Memphis.More >>
An 18-year-old was indicted after a drive-by shooting killed a young woman.More >>
An 18-year-old was indicted after a drive-by shooting killed a young woman.More >>
Two men were shot at Welcome Inn in Memphis.More >>
Two men were shot at Welcome Inn in Memphis.More >>
The First Alert Weather team is tracking out next threat for severe weather this week. Severe thunderstorms will be possible when a warm front pushes into the Mid-South on Friday evening.More >>
The First Alert Weather team is tracking out next threat for severe weather this week. Severe thunderstorms will be possible when a warm front pushes into the Mid-South on Friday evening.More >>
Lightning sparked a house fire in East Memphis on Wednesday night.More >>
Lightning sparked a house fire in East Memphis on Wednesday night.More >>
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.More >>
Customer Shane Zahn said that he was told he couldn't ride the electric cart into the store's parking lot, despite his handicap.More >>
Heavy layoffs began at ESPN on Wednesday. The network has been silent on who was let go, but the word's getting out.More >>
Heavy layoffs began at ESPN on Wednesday. The network has been silent on who was let go, but the word's getting out.More >>
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.More >>
The school district police chief admits the case was initially closed prematurely, without receipt of the girl’s medical records.More >>
A crying woman was found captive in a pit dug in her neighbor's backyard shed early Wednesday, police say.More >>
A crying woman was found captive in a pit dug in her neighbor's backyard shed early Wednesday, police say.More >>
United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.More >>
United isn't saying whether ticket sales have dropped since the removal of a 69-year-old passenger by three airport security officers, but the airline's CEO admits it could be damaging.More >>
A man was kicked off a Delta flight after taking a bathroom break before takeoff.More >>
A man was kicked off a Delta flight after taking a bathroom break before takeoff.More >>
A group of high school students in Madison wanted to make prom memorable, and decided to wear crazy suits. The St. Joseph students' picture went viral, and now the attention is expanding even outside of twitter.More >>
A group of high school students in Madison wanted to make prom memorable, and decided to wear crazy suits. The St. Joseph students' picture went viral, and now the attention is expanding even outside of twitter.More >>
The 8-year-old’s father died months before she was born, and her mother says the girl’s eyes light up when she sees police officers.More >>
The 8-year-old’s father died months before she was born, and her mother says the girl’s eyes light up when she sees police officers.More >>
The pizza’s box had a special message that the man says reminded him his wife, who had recently died, is still watching over him.More >>
The pizza’s box had a special message that the man says reminded him his wife, who had recently died, is still watching over him.More >>
A mother is upset after she says her six-year-old son was suspended from Forestbrook elementary for playing with blocks in the shape of a gun. Brittney O’Brien says she got a call yesterday morning that she needed to come pick her son up from school for a one-day suspension for pointing blocks in the shape of a gun at another student.More >>
A mother is upset after she says her six-year-old son was suspended from Forestbrook elementary for playing with blocks in the shape of a gun. Brittney O’Brien says she got a call yesterday morning that she needed to come pick her son up from school for a one-day suspension for pointing blocks in the shape of a gun at another student.More >>