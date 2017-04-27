Man on parole arrested for Motel 6 homicide

A man was arrested after a homicide at Motel 6 in West Memphis.

West Memphis Police Department said the homicide appears to have happened during a drug deal. Investigators said the shooting happened in the second floor of the motel.

Roderick Parrish, 27, was taken into custody and brought to the hospital to have injuries he sustained during the shooting treated.

WMPD said Parrish has a lengthy criminal history and is on parole for a previous shooting.

