Tigers break ground on new indoor practice facility

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

The University of Memphis broke ground on a new indoor practice facility Thursday.

The new 76,000-square foot facility includes a 100 yard football field, with areas for academics and nutritional support.

The project is part of the U of M's $40 million 'Time to Shine' campaign, which also includes a new 58,000-square foot basketball facility that's already under construction. The project is funded by private donations to the U of M Athletic Department.

Head football coach Mike Norvell said the facility shows progress and will maximize his student-athletes’ experience with the program.

