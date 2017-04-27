Friday at 6 a.m.: Protecting your home from a flood

Friday, we are looking at the chance of some weather that could disrupt your day. Meteorologist Brittney Bryant says Friday will be a First Alert Weather day.

Starting at 4:30 a.m. we will have team coverage of how you can prepare for the possible rain and storms and everything with it, including how to protect your home for the possibility of flash floods.

You can find that story on WMC Action News 5 at 6:00 a.m. , but the news and coverage starts at 4:30 a.m. right here on WMC Action News 5. Want to prepare now? Click here to download our weather app.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.