Memphian Leslie Jones named one of Time's Most Influential People of 2017

Memphian and Saturday Night Live star Leslie Jones has been named one of Time's Most Influential People of 2017.

She earned the nod alongside John Legend, Ivanka Trump, Viola Davis and Tom Brady.

This the first name tag I put one with a uniform under it. Mom and Dad would be proud. #Time100 pic.twitter.com/BKHN1lTMA5 — Leslie Jones (@Lesdoggg) April 26, 2017

The Memphis native got her start as a stand up comedian and the rest is history. From staring in movies such as Ghostbusters, Lottery Ticket, Sing!, and Mastermind, Leslie Jones has really had an outstanding year.

One of Jones’ best qualities is her perseverance. From being attacked on twitter she has taken everything in stride. She turned a very dark time into something positive. Her social media presence became so well-known NBC asked her to live tweet from the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio.

Jones’ is now in the Time archives as one of the most important people of 2017 that are helping to shape the world.

Click here to see the full Top 100 list.

