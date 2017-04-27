Redbirds offer free admission for fans going to Grizzlies

Before you head to FedExForum for Grizzlies playoff basketball, there is baseball to be played, and the Memphis Redbirds want you in attendance.

The Redbirds are offering anyone with a ticket to Game 6 a chance to start their night at AutoZone Park for free as the Redbirds host Round Rock Express.

The Redbirds game is also part of Thirsty Thursday, with certain beers priced at just $2.

Gates open at 6 p.m. before 7:05 first pitch.

In addition, all Club Level and concourse TVs at AutoZone Park will be on the Grizz game. Fans are encouraged to stick around after baseball and watch the Grizzlies game on the videoboard as well.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.