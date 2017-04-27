Activists work to commemorate ignored part of Memphis history

Former Today Show host Tamron Hall spoke at the Women's Foundation for a Great Memphis' annual tribute luncheon.More >>
Former Today Show host Tamron Hall spoke at the Women's Foundation for a Great Memphis' annual tribute luncheon.More >>
Some Mid-South women are changing lives one zip code at a time.More >>
Some Mid-South women are changing lives one zip code at a time.More >>
A father's frustration prompted him to put a controversial sign up outside of his neighborhood.More >>
A father's frustration prompted him to put a controversial sign up outside of his neighborhood.More >>
A large fight at East High School ended with students in custody.More >>
A large fight at East High School ended with students in custody.More >>
Huey’s will be serving its burgers to people in Millington starting May 8.More >>
Huey’s will be serving its burgers to people in Millington starting May 8.More >>
The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.More >>
The Elizabethtown doctor who was forcefully removed from a United Airlines flight has reached a settlement with the carrier.More >>
A man wanted for a 1976 murder in South Texas was taken into custody in Wayne County Thursday morning.More >>
A man wanted for a 1976 murder in South Texas was taken into custody in Wayne County Thursday morning.More >>
New Orleans firefighters rescued a naked man after he climbed a 14 story power transmission tower in New Orleans East.More >>
New Orleans firefighters rescued a naked man after he climbed a 14 story power transmission tower in New Orleans East.More >>
A dashboard camera captured dramatic video of a crash that happened last night on I65.More >>
A dashboard camera captured dramatic video of a crash that happened last night on I65.More >>
A Red Bank Elementary School teacher is wanted by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department on charges that he engaged in sexual battery multiple times with a student on campus.More >>
A Red Bank Elementary School teacher is wanted by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department on charges that he engaged in sexual battery multiple times with a student on campus.More >>
Parents are taking action against the Jefferson County Public School system, after a video surfaced of a heinous attack on their young child.More >>
Parents are taking action against the Jefferson County Public School system, after a video surfaced of a heinous attack on their young child.More >>
Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on April 24, a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.More >>
Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on April 24, a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
Police officers in Rome, NY, went the extra mile to give back to their community, helping one in need.More >>
The federal decision in the Alton Sterling police shooting case could be imminent, according to several sources close to the initial investigation.More >>
The federal decision in the Alton Sterling police shooting case could be imminent, according to several sources close to the initial investigation.More >>