19 juvenile summons issued for 3 East High School fights

Three consecutive fights at East High School on Thursday resulted in 19 juvenile summons being issued.

Memphis Police Department said officers responded to a fight call at the school, in the 3200 block of Poplar Avenue, just after 11 a.m. When officers arrived, they found several females detained by school security because of their involvement in a fight inside the school.

The individuals reportedly were sprayed with a chemical agent by school security.

While officers were helping with this incident, a second fight broke out in the parking lot of the school.

As officers were trying to clear the area of the second fight, a third fight broke out inside the school.

Officers were able to break up the groups and several juveniles were detained.

A total of 17 females and two males were issued juvenile summons.

