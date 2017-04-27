$1M in funding cuts costs school district dozens of teachers

A North Mississippi school district is losing a large amount of funding - and teachers.

Dozens of North Mississippi teachers will find out this week if they are losing their job.

The teachers are being fired at three Corinth School District campuses and the central office because of state budget cuts and possible federal cuts.

Teachers who will not be offered a new contract for next year will be notified by Friday.

The district is projected to take a more than $1 million cut from state and federal funding combined.

