ANDY'S CONSUMER TIP OF THE DAY: 7 vehicles owners regret buying

Unless it's written into the sales contract, there's no such thing as a right of recision in an auto purchase. You know that by another name: "buyer's remorse" or a "cooling off period." Neither federal nor state law mandates a period for consumers to return a car if they decide the purchase was a mistake.

And according to a survey released Thursday by Consumer Reports, these are the seven vehicles car-buyers most often say were a mistake:

* SMALL SUV: Jeep Compass

* MID-SIZED SUV: Nissan Pathfinder

* SMALL CAR: Dodge Dart

* MID-SIZED SEDAN: Chrysler 200

* MINI-VAN: Dodge Grand Caravan

* PICKUP TRUCK: Nissan Frontier

CR revealed the seventh vehicle is the least satisfying vehicle of the survey: the Acura ILX. Owners surveyed said:

"Lacks acceleration, noisy, poor quality paint, shaky ride... very expensive for the poor quality offered.”

“It shifts too soon into higher gear, making acceleration feel sluggish unless under hard acceleration.”

“Road noise is very pronounced. I will be trading the ILX in as soon as I can on something quieter.”

