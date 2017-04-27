Memphis' poorest zip code receives some big help

Some Mid-South women are changing lives one zip code at a time.

The group is using $1 million to create hundreds of jobs and give mothers and daughters the chance to attend college together.

Hope is on the horizon for the poorest zip code in Memphis, which has a poverty rate of 60.9 percent.

For the second year, The Women's Foundation of Greater Memphis is impacting change.

With 27 grantee partners, the group announced a $1.2 million investment and goal to reduce poverty over the next five years.

"We made a commitment that we would reduce it by five basis points minimum by 2020," WFGM executive director Ruby Bright said.

Last year the million dollars went to help more than 3,500 residents in the 38126 zip code. Residents were able to begin jobs for the first time, mothers and daughters started college together, and more than 120 children were able to enroll in early childhood education programs.

The money will benefit programs that are making an impact in the lives of Memphians.

"I want to give back and help those who help me along the way," Shantinique Bolden, Boys and Girls Club of Greater Memphis, said.

The money also supports things the Vance Avenue Youth Development Center.

"This helps out a lot with supplies and things that we need for the summer program," Barbara Nesbit, Vance Avenue Youth Development Center executive director, said.

Jessica Milligan believes she would be another heroin overdose statistics without Karat Place, a housing program assisting woman ex-offenders and their children.

"Going to look for jobs, going to be at a decent time, eating meals at normal times, all that was completely new to me. Completely new," Milligan said.

With philanthropy, leadership, and collaboration, these woman are moving the vision forward.

"Thank you because my success came from 38126," Milligan said.

