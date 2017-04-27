Tamron Hall speaks in Memphis to empower women

Former Today Show host Tamron Hall spoke at the Women's Foundation for a Great Memphis' annual tribute luncheon.

When Texas native Hall arrived in Memphis, she said it instantly felt like home.

"Every single person that I've run into--you know, you meander through the airport--has just been so wonderful," Hall said.

Hall is now hosting Deadline: Crime with Tamron Hall. Hall said she decided to take on this new project for a very personal reason.

"My sister was murdered. It's unsolved and for me it [the new show] was an opportunity to give other families a chance to speak and to talk about what justice means," Hall said. "It then grew into a platform where I would talk about domestic violence and domestic violence awareness, and it's given me a new purpose."

Hall said female empowerment began at a young age for her, thanks to the leadership of her mother.

"She would say, 'I would go without so you could have.' My mother said, 'Look, I had five pairs of underwear. I would go in the morning and work in a bakery, and then I would work in a factory and still try to get and education all for you,'" Hall said.

Hall said her mother's sacrifices, her step dad, and her grandfather were all forces that helped keep her grounded.

"My grandfather didn't know a woman could be this successful. He didn't know a black woman could be this successful. So, the idea that I could be on a national news and represent my family and people and community. I guess if there's a legacy, it's theirs," Hall said.

Hall prefers not to talk about why she left The Today Show, but the bonds she made with American women while on the show give her strength to go on.

"It's why I am able to stand up in any storm. It's because women--like the women who are here rooting for me--and most important, they're fighting for every kid, kids they have never know, women they will never meet, but they're fighting for them so it's very special. It makes me emotional," Hall said.

