Attorneys battle over bond for Memphis businessman accused of rape

Despite being found not guilty on three counts of aggravated rape, a prominent Memphis businessman has not seen the last of his time in court.

He still faces two other rape charges and drug charges.

Mark Giannini was back in handcuffs on Thursday while the fate of his possible bond hangs in the balance.

"He's been held for 22 months and it's time for him to go home and help us prepare for the next cases," Giannini's attorney Steve Farese said.

Giannini was found not guilty during the first of three rape trials against him, however, he still has other cases pending - including one where he's accused of bribing a witness.

That case is one of the reasons why prosecutors said they're against reinstating the $3 million bond requested by Giannini's attorneys.

In the courtroom, the prosecution went over the conditions a judge supplemented with the bond. Those reasons included Giannini wearing a GPS ankle bracelet, having a curfew spanning 8 a.m. - 8 p.m., no travel outside Shelby County, and no contact with the victims.

Those are conditions prosecutors said Giannini has already shown a disregard for in the previous trial.

"It was the GPS monitor itself that corroborated that there had been money exchanged in an attempt to locate the victim," Bush said.

The prosecution said that wasn't the only strike against Giannini.

The newest element to his bond hearing came into play - a cell phone.

It's a cell phone the prosecution said Giannini destroyed, which could have contained evidence.

"In anticipation of being picked up by the police," Bush said.

But the defense said it doesn't shake them.

"I think it's clutter and I think it will have nothing to do with the court's decision," Farese said.

The bond hearing is scheduled for May 3.

