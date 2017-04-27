Attorneys battle over bond for Memphis businessman accused of rape

Mid-South businessman Mark Giannini faces multiple accusations of rape and sexual misconduct.More >>
A North Mississippi school district is losing a large amount of funding - and teachers.More >>
Hey, hey, hey, hey, what is going on here? We'll tell you what's going on in Memphis this weekend - Mr. Belding is coming to AutoZone Park.More >>
Grammy winners from the Mid-South came together to celebrate each other and Memphis music.More >>
The University of Memphis broke ground on a new indoor practice facility Thursday.More >>
A Memphis police officer was suspected amid sexual misconduct accusations.More >>
The Buncombe County man charged with murder in the deaths of a TV chef, her husband, and unborn child pleaded guilty to killing the victims and dismembering their bodies during a hearing Thursday and was sentenced to prison.More >>
Parents are taking action against the Jefferson County Public School system, after a video surfaced of a heinous attack on their young child.More >>
A group of high school students in Madison wanted to make prom memorable, and decided to wear crazy suits. The St. Joseph students' picture went viral, and now the attention is expanding even outside of twitter.More >>
A dashboard camera captured dramatic video of a crash that happened last night on I65.More >>
Reaction to the insect's bite is quickly becoming one of the top cases handled by local allergy specialists.More >>
An alleged gunman and a bystander at a gas station were both wounded during an officer-involved shooting incident at the Walmart on Bush River Road on Wednesday afternoon.More >>
A Red Bank Elementary School teacher is wanted by the Lexington County Sheriff's Department on charges that he engaged in sexual battery multiple times with a student on campus.More >>
Kenny Bryant filed the complaint on April 21, 2017. Most recently, on April 24, a summons was filed requiring R. Kelly to respond to the complaint.More >>
Arkansas authorities have identified a woman found dead earlier this week as the mother of two missing children.More >>
