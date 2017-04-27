Officer suspended, accused of sexual misconduct with prostitute - WMC Action News 5 - Memphis, Tennessee

Officer suspended, accused of sexual misconduct with prostitute

By WMCActionNews5.com Staff
Connect
(SOURCE: MPD) (SOURCE: MPD)
MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) -

A Memphis police officer was suspected amid accusations of sexual misconduct.

Memphis Police Department said Erskine Caldwell is at the center of a sexual misconduct investigation from November. 

Caldwell is accused of the misconduct with a prostitute. He's been suspended for 20 days without pay and demoted in rank.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly