Loaded gun, drugs found at Memphis day care

A man is behind bars accused of carrying a gun and selling drugs at a Memphis day care.

Memphis Police Department arrested Jeremy Darby on April 25 around 11 a.m.

An anonymous tipster told police to investigate Ernestine Rivers Child Care Center, a day care located near the intersection of Mississippi Boulevard and Gaither Street.

When officers arrived at the day care, they found Darby with 25.1 grams of marijuana in his pants pocket and a loaded .25 caliber handgun in his jacket, which was stored in a room inside the day care.

Sixty children were inside the day care when Darby was arrested.

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.