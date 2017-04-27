Blytheville tornado sirens fail to sound the alarm during tornado

A twister spotted in a storm system in a Mid-South city that left behind damage on Wednesday.

But, there was a problem for residents. There were no tornado sirens that went off to alert residents of the tornado. The reason - the sirens are not working.

After several tornado sightings, the Blytheville Police Department went to send off the tornado siren but discovered they didn't work.

"This is an antiquated system that needs some severe updating," Assistant Chief of Blytheville Police Department Ricky Jefferson said.

Jefferson said this isn't the first time the sirens have failed since their installation in 1977.

"We sent every officer out in the neighborhood that we could, sounding their sirens and getting on the PA advising the citizens to take cover. And if it happens again? We'll do the same thing, exactly the same thing," Jefferson said.

He said the city council is planning to spend nearly $200,000 to completely replace the system. But that work won't be done until next year, which is too long to wait according to some.

"That's really bad, because I mean that could have been somebody's life right there," resident Adam Rocha said.

In the meantime, the police department asks everyone to be extra careful.

"Just want everybody to be safe out here," Jefferson said.

Grace Communications out of Jonesboro is coming to Blytheville Friday to see if they can temporarily get the sirens running again.

