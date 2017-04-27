Memphis Grammy winners share words of advice

Grammy winners from the Mid-South came together to celebrate each other and Memphis music.

William Bell, a soul singer and first time Grammy award winner, said he knows winning isn't easy.

"It's been a long journey, but it's well worth it," Bell said.

At the Grammy Awards Thursday at Lafayette's Music Room, Bell was among several winners who posed for photos and attended the celebration.

The recording academy locally wanted to honor winners and nominees from the area who received awards at the Grammys in Los Angeles back in February.

For aspiring musicians, Bell said one thing is important - confidence.

"Have confidence within yourself. Don't ever let anyone tell you you can't do something," Bell said.

Blues singer Bobby Rush picked up his first Grammy this year as well, after his first single was released in 1951.

"Work hard, do your craft, and be good at what you do," Rush said.

The resounding theme of working hard and never give up was among the advice each Grammy winner gave.

Whalum said he wanted to be great at something and for him - that was his instrument.

"I wanted to be really excellent at something and that something for me was playing the saxophone," Whalum said.

