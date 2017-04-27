One of a kind stamp to commemorate the solar eclipse

On August 21 of this year a total solar eclipse will darken the daytime sky from Oregon to South Carolina. People here in the Mid-South will be able to catch a glimpse of the eclipse as the moon moves between the Earth and the sun- blocking the light and turning day to night.

We won't be in the direct path of totality, but we'll be in close proximity to the peak location of Paducah, KY which is just 200 miles to our north. We will still be able to see a significant partial eclipse right here at home.

But, you must not look directly at the sun with without solar viewing glasses. Otherwise, you could risk serious eye injury.

However, the U.S. Postal Service, in conjunction with NASA, has created a great way to see the eclipse on every letter you send and the mail you receive in the form of a stamp. To commemorate this historic event, the USPS has created a first of its kind stamp that uses the heat of your finger to change the solar eclipse image to an image of the moon.

The Total Solar Eclipse Forever Stamp will be issued at post offices across the county June 20 ahead of the August eclipse date. The photos to create the stamp were taken by NASA astrophysicist Fred Espenak who has witnessed and photographed dozens of eclipse from around the world. This is a great way to spread the excitement and have a memento of this amazing event.

And by the way, if you're wondering where to get the special glasses to view the actual eclipse you can contact American Paper Optics right here in Memphis at 901-381-1515

Copyright 2017 WMC Action News 5. All rights reserved.